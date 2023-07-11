English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 940: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Varun Beverages recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 940 in its research report dated July 10, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 11, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST
    buy

    buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Varun Beverages

    Varun Beverages (VBL), being one of the prominent players in the carbonated soft drink (CSD) segment, is targeting adjacent categories to maintain its robust growth trajectory. As per IMARC report, Indian flavored milk market is set to register a CAGR of ~25% to INR158.6b by CY28. VBL, after receiving positive feedback for products in this category, is increasing its capacity in the segment. It aims to triple its capacity in CY23, and follow it with a national rollout of its products in CY24. VBL has already established its presence in the juice-based beverage market through its brand ‘Tropicana’. Recognizing the potential in the sports drink segment (expect to register 14% CAGR up to CY28), the company has also entered this market with its product ‘Gatorade’. To expand its international presence, VBL has recently incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in South Africa (CSD market size is USD3.8b in CY21 and expects ~2.9% CAGR over CY21-26). The volume growth is expected to be muted on a YoY basis for 2QCY23, due to unseasonal rainfall. However, the increasing share of energy drinks, juices, and value-added dairy products is expected to drive the overall revenue.


    Outlook

    We expect a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 17%/19%/26% over CY22-25. We value the stock at 45x Jun’25E EPS to arrive at a TP of INR940. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Varun Beverages - 11 -07 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Varun Beverages
    first published: Jul 11, 2023 01:50 pm