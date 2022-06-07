English
    Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 867: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Varun Beverages has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 867 in its research report dated June 07, 2022.

    June 07, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Varun Beverages


    Varun Beverages is one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world. The company produces & distributes carbonated drinks, juices & packaged drinking water in six countries including India. Some of the PepsiCo brands produced by VBL includes Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Seven-Up, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Nimbooz, String, Slice, Tropicana, Aquafina among others. The company has operations in India (except Andhra Pradesh, J&K and Ladakh), Sri-Lanka, Nepal, Morocco, Zambia & Zimbabwe.



    Outlook


    Consequently, Varun Beverages’ share price has been adjusted to Rs 733 /share. Accordingly, our target price stands revised to Rs 867/share. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 7, 2022 01:48 pm
