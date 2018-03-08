App
Mar 08, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 765: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Varun Beverages has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 765 in its research report dated February 22, 2018.

Axis Direct's research report on Varun Beverages


PepsiCo India has transferred five new territories and its entire juice portfolio to Varun Beverages (VBL) over past few months. This is in line with our expectations and a testimony to VBL’s proven ability over time. VBL now controls ~51% of PepsiCo volume in India. While organic business is posed to grow in high-single digit with 7-8% volume growth given multiple tailwinds,

Outlook

We see inorganic prospects to be a kicker. Capturing the stated inorganic additions, we see sales CAGR of 16% over CY17-20E. We maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs 765 based on forward EV/E of 13x (Rs 590 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations #Varun Beverages

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

