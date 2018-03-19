App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 19, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Va Tech Wabag; target of Rs 722: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Va Tech Wabag has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 722 in its research report dated February 28, 2018.

KR Choksey's research report on Va Tech Wabag


Incorporated in 1995, VA tech Wabag (VATW) is one of the leading players in water treatment space with presence in over 15 countries. The company along with its 17 subsidiaries provides EPC and O&M solutions to Municipal and Industrial clients. It offers solutions for drinking water treatment, industrial water treatment, sea & brackish water desalination, municipal waste-water treatment, sludge treatment and so on. VATW commands nearly 14% market share in India as well as a strong foothold in Europe, Middle East, Africa and South-East Asia. VATW has recently forayed into LATAM market and foresees huge market potential for its services in this region.

Outlook

This, in turn, could improve valuations of the company and hence, valuing the company at 15x on FY20E earnings of INR 48.1, we have arrived a target price of INR 722, potential upside of 31% from CMP of INR 550. We have ‘BUY’ rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #KRChoksey #Recommendations #Va Tech Wabag

