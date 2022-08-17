English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Va Tech Wabag; target of Rs 333: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Va Tech Wabag has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 333 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 17, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Va Tech Wabag


    Q1FY2023 revenues lagged estimates, while net profit doubled to Rs 30 crore y-o-y largely driven by forex gains and export benefits. Order book stood at Rs.9,472 crore (excluding framework contracts) providing strong revenue visibility. Domestic and overseas order pipeline remained buoyant. The company is focusing on technological projects, which are backed by multi-lateral funding agencies or central government. This would provide better margins and ensure timely and better cash flows .


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Va Tech Wabag (Va Tech) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 333, considering attractive valuations and improving earnings outlook.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Va Tech Wabag - 160822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Va Tech Wabag
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.