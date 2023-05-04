Buy USDINR; target of : 82.02 : May 04,2023: Way2Wealth

Rupee

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

The USDINR pair has rebounded after dropping to 81.72 in the recent low. The major has defended its downside despite weakness in the US dollar Index amid debt ceiling woes and a bloodbath in the oil price. Technically the USDINR is in consolidation mode and breakout of 81.94 would invite an intraday buying pressure. Going forward, the USDINR has support at 81.84 and 81.80 levels. On the higher side, the resistance will be at 82.05 - 82.30 levels. We would remain consolidation on USDINR with positive bias and advise to buy above 81.94 levels for the target of 82.02/82.25 levels.

Today’s Currency Trading Strategy

Currency Futures Expiry Action Entry Target Stop loss USD/INR 29th May 2023 Buy above 81.96 82.02 81.84

