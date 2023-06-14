English
    Buy Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 49.4: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 49.4 in its research report dated Jun 13, 2023.

    June 14, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
    Arihant Capital's research report on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) is a mass market focused SFB in India, catering to unserved & underserved segments with focus on digital capabilities, customer-centricity, and financial inclusion, especially in rural areas Ujjivan’s journey towards building retail portfolio is progressing well and its liability franchise trending better with NIMs at 9.5% and CASA ratio at 26.4%.


    On our target of INR 49.4 USFL would trade at INR 573 respectively.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

