Buy Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 49.4: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) is a mass market focused SFB in India, catering to unserved & underserved segments with focus on digital capabilities, customer-centricity, and financial inclusion, especially in rural areas Ujjivan’s journey towards building retail portfolio is progressing well and its liability franchise trending better with NIMs at 9.5% and CASA ratio at 26.4%.
Outlook
On our target of INR 49.4 USFL would trade at INR 573 respectively.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.