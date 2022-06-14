Buy TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 900: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company Ltd.’s (TVSM’s) FY22 annual report highlighted the company’s growth path in coming years, its renewed focus on technology in operations and product development. Aggressive product launches, foray into new markets and investments in newer and cleaner technologies with profitable growth would be the company’s key growth drivers. Earnings growth is expected to witness a robust 33.4% CAGR during FY2022-FY2024E, led by 15.5% revenue growth and a 100-bps expansion in EBITDA margin, with RoE to sustain at over 20%.

Outlook

The stock trades below its historical average at P/E multiple of 22.1x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.1x its FY2024E estimates.

More Info

At 16:01 hrs TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 749.55, down Rs 0.90, or 0.12 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 761.10 and an intraday low of Rs 741.40.

It was trading with volumes of 30,389 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 99,743 shares, a decrease of -69.53 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.71 percent or Rs 13.05 at Rs 750.45.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 840.00 and 52-week low Rs 495.00 on 10 June, 2022 and 24 August, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.77 percent below its 52-week high and 51.42 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 35,610.15 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More