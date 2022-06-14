English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 900: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on TVS Motor Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated June 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 14, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on TVS Motor Company


    TVS Motor Company Ltd.’s (TVSM’s) FY22 annual report highlighted the company’s growth path in coming years, its renewed focus on technology in operations and product development. Aggressive product launches, foray into new markets and investments in newer and cleaner technologies with profitable growth would be the company’s key growth drivers. Earnings growth is expected to witness a robust 33.4% CAGR during FY2022-FY2024E, led by 15.5% revenue growth and a 100-bps expansion in EBITDA margin, with RoE to sustain at over 20%.



    Outlook


    The stock trades below its historical average at P/E multiple of 22.1x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.1x its FY2024E estimates.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 16:01 hrs TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 749.55, down Rs 0.90, or 0.12 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 761.10 and an intraday low of Rs 741.40.

    It was trading with volumes of 30,389 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 99,743 shares, a decrease of -69.53 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.71 percent or Rs 13.05 at Rs 750.45.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 840.00 and 52-week low Rs 495.00 on 10 June, 2022 and 24 August, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 10.77 percent below its 52-week high and 51.42 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 35,610.15 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #TVS Motor Company
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 04:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.