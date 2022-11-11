English
    Buy Tube Investments of India; target of Rs 3250: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tube Investments of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3250 in its research report dated November 07, 2022.

    November 11, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tube Investments of India


    TIINDIA’s 2QFY23 performance was driven by benefit of cost pass-through and currency-related benefits, despite lower revenue. The traction in revenue is expected to continue, led by a recovery in underlying Auto volumes, though exports may be subdued in the near term. Its EV program is on track, with e-3W and e-HCV bookings starting from Dec’22. We have raised our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 4%/1% to reflect the benefit of lower commodity prices and a favorable INR.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,250 (Dec’24E SoTP-based).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tube Investments of India - 08-11-2022 - moti

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:50 pm