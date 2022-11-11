Buy Tube Investments of India; target of Rs 3250: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tube Investments of India

TIINDIA’s 2QFY23 performance was driven by benefit of cost pass-through and currency-related benefits, despite lower revenue. The traction in revenue is expected to continue, led by a recovery in underlying Auto volumes, though exports may be subdued in the near term. Its EV program is on track, with e-3W and e-HCV bookings starting from Dec’22. We have raised our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 4%/1% to reflect the benefit of lower commodity prices and a favorable INR.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,250 (Dec’24E SoTP-based).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tube Investments of India - 08-11-2022 - moti