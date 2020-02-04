App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 12:41 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy TTK Prestige, advises Saurabh Mukherjea

According to Saurabh Mukherjea, CEO, Institutional Equities at Ambit Capital, one may buy TTK Prestige. "The company is growing revenues at something like 50-60 percent every year in north India," he adds.

Saurabh Mukherjea, CEO, Institutional Equities at Ambit Capital told CNBC-TV18, "TTK Prestige has given something like 500 times in the last ten years, from Rs 7 to Rs 3500. At that level you would say it has already had its best run in the sun. But if you look at valuations is not apparent that TTK Prestige is that expensive."

"The company is growing revenues at something like 50-60 percent every year in north India. It is only six-seven years old in its north expansion, I think there is a long way to go for the company in reaching out to the Hindi speaking hearts. There is plenty of growth there and once the problems in south India around power, around Andhra get addressed, I think we will see TTK resuming healthy earnings growth. We remain firm buyers of TTK," he added.

First Published on Dec 17, 2013 01:33 pm

tags #Ambit Capital #Saurabh Mukherjea #Stocks Views #TTK Prestige

