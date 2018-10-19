App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Trident; target of Rs 83: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal bullish on Trident has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 83 in its research report dated October 17, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Trident


TRID’s revenue increased 24.2% YoY to INR13,915m (estimated INR12,121m) in 2QFY19. EBITDA margin expanded 730bp YoY to 22.8% (estimated 20.5%), driven by (1) operating leverage in both bed and bath linen, and (2) premiumization in bed linen. EBITDA adjusted for forex loss increased 83% YoY to INR3,169m (estimated INR2,485m). Adjusted PAT increased 194.5% YoY to INR1,489m (estimated INR936m). TRID has posted 10.3% growth in 1HFY19 with a margin expansion of 430bp. We expect the momentum to continue with a growth of 19.1% in 2HFY19 and a margin expansion of 50bp.


Outlook


TRID’s bed linen and paper segment have continued their momentum with improving utilization levels. We were earlier cautious about the ramp-up of TRID’s bath linen segment, as management had guided 55% utilization in FY19. However, the company is well on track to achieve its guidance with the segment registering 49% utilization in 1HFY19 (53% in 2QFY19). We raise our earnings estimates for FY19/20 by 17%/7% on the back of strong beat in 2QFY19. We expect 10%/32% revenue/PAT CAGR over FY18-20E. The stock has traded at 9x 1-year forward P/E over the last five years, and we value it at the same multiple on positive outlook and estimated RoE improving 460bp to 13.8% in FY20. Our TP of INR83 implies 30% upside. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 19, 2018 03:03 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Trident

