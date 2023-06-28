English
    Buy Trent; target of Rs 2025: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Trent has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2025 in its research report dated June 27, 2023.

    June 28, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Trent

    In our retail universe, Trent registered consistent strong performance for the past three years (FY2020-23) with revenues and PAT clocking CAGRs of 34%/53% backed by strong store expansions and consistent double-digit SSSG. With working capital cycle shrinking and capex allocation turning efficient, free cash flows stood at Rs. 450 crore in FY2023. OCF to EBIDTA improved to 59% in FY2023 from 39% in FY2020. Return profile improved with RoE and RoCE increasing to 19.1% and 14.5% in FY2023 as against 7.4% and 13.8% in FY2020, as Westside brand’s performance improved.

    Outlook

    We re-iterate our Buy rating on Trent with a revised PT of Rs. 2,025. Consistent double-digit same-store-sales growth (SSSG) that beats peers and well-defined store expansion strategy provide stable earnings visibility. Stock trades at 32.2x/26.2x its FY2024E/25E EV/EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 28, 2023 11:25 am