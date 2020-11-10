PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-torrent-power-target-of-rs-380-motilal-oswal-6094881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 127
MGB : 103

Need 19 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Torrent Power; target of Rs 380: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Torrent Power recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Torrent Power


Torrent Power’s (TPW) 2QFY21 results highlight the impact of lower volumes on its distribution franchise (DF) business along with certain one-off charges. Adj. PAT was down 32% YoY to INR3.2b while reported PAT was down 73% YoY to INR2.1b. TPW’s distribution business has been impacted by lower volumes due to the impact of COVID.



Outlook


However, demand and collections have been recovering. Also, its healthy balance sheet should help the company tide over. Maintain Buy with TP of INR380/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 12:14 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Torrent Power

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.