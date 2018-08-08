Buy Time Technoplast; target of Rs 195: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Time Technoplast

Time Technoplast reported healthy operating level performance for Q1FY19. Profits exceeded our estimates. The company shared positive outlook on future growth and reiterated its target to scale up the ROCE to 20% plus by FY21.

Outlook

In recent months, the TTL stock has been derated in line with general sell-off in the midcaps and smallcaps universe. However, the Q1FY19 results should put at rest concerns related to growth and profit margins. Reiterate BUY.

