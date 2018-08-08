App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 04:54 PM IST

Buy Time Technoplast; target of Rs 195: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Time Technoplast has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated 06 Aug 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Time Technoplast

Time Technoplast reported healthy operating level performance for Q1FY19. Profits exceeded our estimates. The company shared positive outlook on future growth and reiterated its target to scale up the ROCE to 20% plus by FY21.

Outlook

In recent months, the TTL stock has been derated in line with general sell-off in the midcaps and smallcaps universe. However, the Q1FY19 results should put at rest concerns related to growth and profit margins. Reiterate BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 04:54 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Recommendations #Time Technoplast

