English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Thermax; target of Rs 3235: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Thermax has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3235 in its research report dated August 31, 2023.

    Broker Research
    September 01, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Thermax

    The FY23 annual report focuses on tapping opportunities in green energy in both domestic and overseas markets by expanding the product portfolio and increasing scope of its services and solutions. The company has a pipeline of international orders worth Rs. 2,000 crore, while the mid to small order pipeline in the domestic market is also encouraging in the near term. Thermax has a well-diversified order book of Rs. 10,505 crore. Contribution of high margin and low capital intensive- products and services business has also increased to ~49% (vs 38% in FY22) in order bookings.


    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy on Thermax with a revised PT of Rs. 3,235, as we believe that apart from traditional business, its new focus areas – BOO model for wind/solar projects and new products in chemicals business would yield results in the long term. We build in a ~15%/~29% revenue/PAT CAGR (FY23-FY26E) and roll forward our estimates to September FY25E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Thermax - 01 -09 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Thermax
    first published: Sep 1, 2023 03:13 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!