    Buy The Ramco Cements: target of Rs 850: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on The Ramco Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    May 24, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on The Ramco Cements


    The company reported marginally lower than expected revenues although operational profitability was better than expected for Q4FY2022. It witnessed decent demand growth post Q4FY2022 till date. The management expects minimum 10-15% y-o-y volume growth along with higher premium product sales contribution for FY2023. It would have to further hike prices to surpass EBITDA/tonne of Rs. 1300 at current cost of production. The capacity expansion plans largely remain on track. The company to incur a Rs. 1350 crore capex over two years.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on The Ramco Cements Limited (Ramco) with a revised PT of Rs. 850, lowering our valuation multiple to factor in sustained volatility in energy costs.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #The Ramco Cements
    first published: May 24, 2022 07:17 pm
