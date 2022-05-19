English
    Buy The Anup Engineering; target of Rs 1070: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on The Anup Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1070 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    May 19, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on The Anup Engineering


    Anup Engineering is one of the leading process equipment manufacturers with special focus on heat exchangers. The company has a facility in Odhav, Gujarat and is currently in the process of making a greenfield expansion in Kheda • The company aims to achieve a topline target of Rs 1000 crore by 2026.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Anup at Rs 1070 i.e. 15x P/E on FY24E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #The Anup Engineering
    first published: May 19, 2022 12:40 pm
