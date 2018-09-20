App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TCS; target of Rs 2400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan bullish on TCS has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2400 in its research report dated September 19, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on TCS


TCS is on track to achieve double-digit CC revenue growth in FY2019, given large deal ramp-ups, improving economy in developed markets and rupee depreciation. TCS is expected to deliver strong growth rates among its peers with revenue and earnings CAGRs of 13% and 14%, respectively, over FY2018-FY2021E.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on TCS with a revised PT of Rs. 2,400, led by earnings upgrade (rupee reset) and rollover of target multiple to average FY2020/FY2021E earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 04:55 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #TCS

