Buy TCS; target of Rs 2400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on TCS

TCS is on track to achieve double-digit CC revenue growth in FY2019, given large deal ramp-ups, improving economy in developed markets and rupee depreciation. TCS is expected to deliver strong growth rates among its peers with revenue and earnings CAGRs of 13% and 14%, respectively, over FY2018-FY2021E.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on TCS with a revised PT of Rs. 2,400, led by earnings upgrade (rupee reset) and rollover of target multiple to average FY2020/FY2021E earnings.

