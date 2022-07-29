English
    Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 530: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    July 29, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors


    Tata Motors (TML) is an auto OEM from the house of Tata’s, operating in domestic (PV, CV) as well as global markets (Jaguar Land Rover i.e. JLR) • JLR is a luxury car brand which includes two prominent names i.e. Jaguar (models like I-pace, etc.) & Land Rover (models like Defender, Evoque, etc.) • FY22 consolidated sales mix– JLR ~67%, India CV ~19%, India PV ~11%.


    Outlook


    We retain BUY on positive demand outlook, positive FCF targets for FY23E, strong order book and intent to be net debt free (automotive) by FY24E. We now value TML at Rs 530 on SOTP basis (10x, 3x FY24E EV/EBITDA on India, JLR; ₹158 value to Indian EV business; previous TP ₹500)


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 29, 2022 07:01 pm
