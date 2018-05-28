App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 28, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 378: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 378 in its research report dated May 24, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tata Motors


Tata Motors' Q4FY18 performance was below our expectations with consolidated adjusted profit at Rs30.9bn, lower 29% YoY but up ~179% QoQ (below PLe: Rs45bn). Consolidated revenues grew a decent 18.2% YoY to Rs912.8bn (in-line with PLe) while operating margins too met expectations at 13.1%, lower 220bps YoY, up 30bps QoQ. However, significantly higher depreciation provision (up 39% YoY) as well as tax rate led to PAT miss (adjusting for forex gains / impairment losses).


Outlook


Management's focus on improving the performance of the standalone entity is now clearly visible and we expect the same to continue. Given the attractive valuations and buoyant management guidance, we upgrade to "Buy" (earlier Accumulate) with a target price of Rs378, where we value JLR at 2.75x Mar'20E EV/EBITDA and Standalone entity at 10x Mar'20 EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tata Motors

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.