App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Metaliks; target of Rs 600: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Metaliks recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated June 25, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Metaliks


Tata Metaliks reported a healthy Q4FY20 performance wherein EBITDA and PAT increased sharply both QoQ and YoY. For Q4FY20, pig iron sales volume was at ~79500 tonnes (86000 tonnes in Q4FY19) while ductile iron sales volume was at ~54000 tonnes (54000 tonnes in Q4FY19). Topline for the quarter was at Rs 521.6 crore (up 1% QoQ but down 12% YoY). Pig iron prices were up 7% QoQ while ductile iron prices were up 3% QoQ. EBITDA was at Rs 120.3 crore (up 49% YoY, 54% QoQ). EBITDA margin was at 23.1% (13.6% in Q4FY19, 15.1% in Q3FY20). Higher realisations QoQ along with cost control measures aided EBITDA margin. RM cost as a percentage of sales was at 51.1% (59.5% in Q3FY20, 64.2% in Q4FY19). Ensuing PAT was at Rs 77.0 crore (up 20% YoY, 68% QoQ).



Outlook


The investment lined up in development of water infrastructure and allied projects augurs well for DI pipes demand, which is likely to grow at a steady pace in the medium term. To cater to this opportunity, Tata Metaliks has already started work on doubling its DI capacity, thereby providing healthy revenue visibility in the longer run. We value the stock at 6x FY22E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 600. Hence, we assign a BUY rating to the stock. Key risk to our call is a significant increase in raw material costs and lower-than-expected increase in demand for DI pipes.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 06:07 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Metaliks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Haryana govt caps COVID-19 treatment cost in private hospitals

Haryana govt caps COVID-19 treatment cost in private hospitals

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.