MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don't miss an exciting session on Smart Innovations Driving Consumer Goods today at 2:30pm. Register now:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tata Consumer Products: target of Rs 740: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated May 07, 2021.

Broker Research
May 27, 2021 / 12:46 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consumer Products


In Q4FY21, Tata Consumer Products (TCPL)’s margins missed the mark and stood at 9.9% (vs. our street expectation of 11-12%); Revenue growth stood strong at 26% to Rs. 3,027 crore while Adjusted PAT stood at Rs. 181 crore (vs. our and street expectation of Rs. 190-195 crore). India beverages business grew by 60% (volume growth of 23%); India foods biz revenues rose by 22% (volumes grew 21%), while Tata Coffee saw a 31% largely volume-led growth. Tata Starbucks became EBIDTA Positive in FY2021; business recovered to 98% in February. Demand for staples/ daily consumption item to remain stable in the coming months. However, local lockdowns and restricted business hours might lead to near-term supply disruptions; domestic tea prices are likely to moderate in new crop season. We have reduced our FY22 earnings estimates by 4%, while we broadly maintain them for FY2023.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy recommendation with target price of Rs. 740.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Consumer Products
first published: May 27, 2021 12:46 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.