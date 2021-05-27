Buy Tata Consumer Products: target of Rs 740: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consumer Products

In Q4FY21, Tata Consumer Products (TCPL)’s margins missed the mark and stood at 9.9% (vs. our street expectation of 11-12%); Revenue growth stood strong at 26% to Rs. 3,027 crore while Adjusted PAT stood at Rs. 181 crore (vs. our and street expectation of Rs. 190-195 crore). India beverages business grew by 60% (volume growth of 23%); India foods biz revenues rose by 22% (volumes grew 21%), while Tata Coffee saw a 31% largely volume-led growth. Tata Starbucks became EBIDTA Positive in FY2021; business recovered to 98% in February. Demand for staples/ daily consumption item to remain stable in the coming months. However, local lockdowns and restricted business hours might lead to near-term supply disruptions; domestic tea prices are likely to moderate in new crop season. We have reduced our FY22 earnings estimates by 4%, while we broadly maintain them for FY2023.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation with target price of Rs. 740.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

