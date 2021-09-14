MARKET NEWS

Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Consumer Products recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated September 13, 2021.

September 14, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Consumer Products


All India tea production (from Mar-Aug’20) declined by 19% YoY due to: a) first flush of the crop being lost as plucking activity came to a standstill due to the COVID-induced lockdown, and b) unfavorable weather conditions in Assam and West Bengal. - Indian Assam tea is usually harvested in three flushes: • The first flush is from mid-March to late-June (forms 32% of the whole tea cycle volumes and is of the best quality), • The second flush is from July to September (forms 38% of volumes and is the second best in terms of quality), and • The third flush is from October to December (forms 28% of volumes and are of inferior quality v/s the first and second flush) (as per 2019 production data). - In CY20, tea production in India declined by 10% (to 1,258m kg), which created a supply crunch, leading to an increase in prices.


Outlook


We expect a sales/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 10%/18%/23% over FY21-24E. We arrive at an FY24E SoTP-based TP of INR1,000/share. We maintain our Buy rating.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Consumer Products
first published: Sep 14, 2021 01:36 pm

