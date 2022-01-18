MARKET NEWS

Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 4600: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4600 in its research report dated January 14, 2022.

Broker Research
January 18, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is one of the leading IT service providers with a presence in BFSI, communication, manufacturing, retail & hi tech. Consistent organic revenue growth and industry leading margins (>25%) • Stable management, robust return ratios (>RoCE 40%) & payouts (~70%).


Outlook


We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value TCS at Rs 4,600 i.e. 34x P/E on FY24E EPS.


At 15:59 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,990.25, down Rs 28.85, or 0.72 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,045.50 and an intraday low of Rs 3,981.00.

It was trading with volumes of 110,328 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 118,298 shares, a decrease of -6.74 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.26 percent or Rs 49.85 at Rs 4,019.10.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,043.00 and 52-week low Rs 2,701.00 on 17 January, 2022 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.3 percent below its 52-week high and 47.73 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,476,013.97 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services
first published: Jan 18, 2022 04:28 pm

