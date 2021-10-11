MARKET NEWS

Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 4395: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4395 in its research report date October 10, 2021.

Broker Research
October 11, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST
 
 
YES Securities' research report on Tata Consultancy Services


Overall, we remain positive on the stock as the robust demand environment would help it to report double digit revenue growth for FY22/FY23. Deal booking remains strong and would help to sustain growth momentum. There are near term margin headwind in this supply constrained environment. However, we expect it to maintain stable margin of ~26% aided by positive operating leverage.



Outlook


We maintain BUY Rating in the stock with revised target price of Rs 4,395.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services #Yes Securities
first published: Oct 11, 2021 03:26 pm

