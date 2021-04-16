MARKET NEWS

Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3773: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3773 in its research report dated April 16, 2021.

April 16, 2021
 
 
Geojit's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


Tata Consultancy Services, a division of Tata Sons Limited, is a global IT services organization that provides a comprehensive range of IT services to its clients in diverse industries. The Company, caters to finance and banking, insurance, telecommunication, transportation, retail, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and utility industries.



Outlook


We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 3,773 based on 31x FY23E adj. EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Geoji #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services
first published: Apr 16, 2021 04:26 pm

