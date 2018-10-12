App
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2400 in its research report dated October 11, 2018.

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


In-line quarter, return of double-digit y-o-y growth was driven by acceleration in digital revenue growth and healthy growth in BFSI and retail segments. Management remains optimistic to deliver double-digit CC growth in FY2019 despite weak seasonality in 2HFY2019, led by ramp-up of deals and increasing traction in the U.S. TCS is well positioned from a competitive perspective, given its differentiated capabilities along with its ability to structure large-scale multi-dimensional projects.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on TCS with a PT of Rs. 2,400, reflecting an upside of 21% from the current level.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 12, 2018 04:41 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Consultancy Services

