App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Symphony; target of Rs 1686: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Symphony has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1686 in its research report dated August 02, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Symphony


Domestic revenues grew by 128% (vs. exp. of 80%) owing to a harsh summer, market share gains and favorable base. Consumer offtake was healthy across markets and channels in India. Adjusting for soft base, domestic revenues still grew by strong 35% vs. 1QFY18. As per management, they held back ~Rs 150-200mn of potential sales to avoid any pileup of inventory in trade prior to the new season. Channel inventory is now at historical lows and dealer sentiments are positive (seen high inventory pressure over the last 2 years). After a gap of 2 years, co. has launched 7 SKUs and re-launched 7 SKUs in the domestic residential coolers. Trade sentiments are positive (unlike other appliances categories), hence pre-booking for new launches is robust. July off-season sales have grown at a healthy pace. We expect ~30% growth for domestic business over 2Q- 4QFY20.


Outlook


Symphony’s 1Q performance was a blowout, even beat our aggressive estimates. 1Q performance has proved the naysayers wrong about the relevance of air coolers (in the era of fast growing RAC) and Symphony’s market share loss. Growth visibility for FY20E is high despite slowdown in macros owing to low channel inventory and new launches. We maintain our estimates and value Symphony at 45x Jun- 21 EPS, arriving at a TP of Rs 1,686. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:09 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Symphony

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.