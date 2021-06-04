Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 783: Geojit

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Geojit's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Q4FY21 revenue increased by 4.4% YoY, with growth led by India Formulations (+12.9% YoY) and ROW Formulations (+6.3%). EBITDA margin expanded 580bps to 24.4% and EBITDA rose 36.8% YoY to Rs. 2,059cr, driven by favorable product mix and efficiencies, along with low advertising and discretionary expenses. Adj. PAT was up 96.6% YoY. R&D remained stable at Rs. 557cr (~6.6% of sales). Outlook remains positive with new launches (COVID drugs like Remdisivir, Itolizumab and Favipiravir) and Licensing agreements signed for Molnupiravir from Merck and Baricitinib from Eli Lilly. Biosimilars, API and Emerging markets are the long-term growth catalysts for the company.



Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating with revised TP of Rs. 783 based on 26x FY23E adj. EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More