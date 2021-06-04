MARKET NEWS

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 783: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 783 in its research report dated June 02, 2021.

June 04, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


Q4FY21 revenue increased by 4.4% YoY, with growth led by India Formulations (+12.9% YoY) and ROW Formulations (+6.3%). EBITDA margin expanded 580bps to 24.4% and EBITDA rose 36.8% YoY to Rs. 2,059cr, driven by favorable product mix and efficiencies, along with low advertising and discretionary expenses. Adj. PAT was up 96.6% YoY. R&D remained stable at Rs. 557cr (~6.6% of sales). Outlook remains positive with new launches (COVID drugs like Remdisivir, Itolizumab and Favipiravir) and Licensing agreements signed for Molnupiravir from Merck and Baricitinib from Eli Lilly. Biosimilars, API and Emerging markets are the long-term growth catalysts for the company.



Outlook


We reiterate our BUY rating with revised TP of Rs. 783 based on 26x FY23E adj. EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
first published: Jun 4, 2021 02:27 pm

