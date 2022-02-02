Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 1050: Prabhudas Lilladher

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharma (SUNP) reported strong growth across markets with EBITDA growth of +12% YoY aided by 1) specialty ramp-up across the globe, 2) focus on domestic market and 3) steady growth across ROW market. Company’s significant investments and efforts in specialty business has started paying off in upward trajectory of revenue. Sustained momentum in specialty will help in improving operating leverage and margins. Also, domestic formulations (32% of total revenue) continue to outperform IPM.

Outlook

We broadly maintain our estimates at ‘Buy’ rating with TP of Rs 1050 (Rs 1000 earlier) based on 26x Dec 2023E earnings as we roll forward. SUNP remains our top pick in large cap space.

At 16:00 hrs Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 889.10, down Rs 2.95, or 0.33 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 898.40 and an intraday low of Rs 882.05.

It was trading with volumes of 225,898 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 181,328 shares, an increase of 24.58 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 6.94 percent or Rs 57.90 at Rs 892.05.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 895.40 and 52-week low Rs 561.65 on 01 February, 2022 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 0.7 percent below its 52-week high and 58.3 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 213,324.87 crore.

