    Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: target of Rs 1000: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated January 31, 2022.

    February 01, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


    Q3FY22 was a strong quarter and higher other income led to earnings ahead of estimates. The topline and earnings clocked a growth of 11.6% YoY and adjusted PAT grew by 16.2%YoY. Strong growth outlook across key geographies of India and US, aided by expanding product portfolio, increasing reach and penetration, growth in base business coupled with traction in global specialty business would be the growth drivers for Sun Pharma. Improved growth prospects, healthy financials and strong balance sheet position would be the key positives for Sun pharma.


    Outlook


    We retain our Buy recommendation on the Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma) with a revised PT of Rs 1,000.


    At 16:00 hrs Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 892.05, up Rs 57.90, or 6.94 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 895.40 and an intraday low of Rs 841.10.


    It was trading with volumes of 397,117 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 172,584 shares, an increase of 130.10 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.83 percent or Rs 6.90 at Rs 834.15.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 871.00 and 52-week low Rs 561.65 on 13 January, 2022 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 2.42 percent below its 52-week high and 58.83 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 214,032.68 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 1, 2022 05:59 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.