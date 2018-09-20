App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 790: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Sun Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 790 in its research report dated September 19, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun Pharma


The USFDA conducted an inspection at SUNP's Mohali plant during 10-14 September 2018, and issued Form 483 with two observations. We believe SUNP will be able to address these observations with a strong response, and subsequently take a corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plan on the same. Following this, we await product approvals and/or the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for regulatory compliance at Mohali. We remain positive on SUNP on the back of better traction in specialty portfolio, healthy growth in the generics business after offsetting the decline in base business, and better-than-industry growth in domestic formulations. Maintain 'Buy' with a price target of INR790 at 27x 12M forward earnings (unchanged).


Outlook


We maintain our estimates and value SUNP at 27x (unchanged) 12M forward earnings arriving at a price target of INR790. We believe that discount to its 3-year average P/E should narrow going forward as: (a) share of its specialty portfolio increases; (b) downside in base business erosion reduces; (c) healthy pipeline of ANDAs is pending for approval; and (d) there is a sustained outperformance in the domestic formulation market. Re-iterate ‘Buy’.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 20, 2018 04:56 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sun pharma

