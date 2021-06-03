MARKET NEWS

Buy Sudarshan Chemicals; target of Rs 850: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Sudarshan Chemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2021.

June 03, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Sudarshan Chemicals


Backed by good demand domestically, in exports and across product categories, Sudarshans’ Q4 revenue climbed 28.4% y/y, 13.9% q/q to Rs5.7bn, its highest. Considering its large ongoing expansions, launch of key products in Q2 FY22, leading position and focus on high-margin products, we are upbeat about its future performance.


Outlook


We maintain our stock rating with a higher TP of Rs850 (29x FY23e EPS), earlier Rs650.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Sudarshan Chemicals
first published: Jun 3, 2021 11:04 am

