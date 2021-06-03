Buy Sudarshan Chemicals; target of Rs 850: Anand Rathi
Anand Rathi is bullish on Sudarshan Chemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2021.
Broker Research
June 03, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST
Anand Rathi's research report on Sudarshan Chemicals
Backed by good demand domestically, in exports and across product categories, Sudarshans’ Q4 revenue climbed 28.4% y/y, 13.9% q/q to Rs5.7bn, its highest. Considering its large ongoing expansions, launch of key products in Q2 FY22, leading position and focus on high-margin products, we are upbeat about its future performance.
Outlook
We maintain our stock rating with a higher TP of Rs850 (29x FY23e EPS), earlier Rs650.
