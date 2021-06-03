Buy Sudarshan Chemicals; target of Rs 850: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Sudarshan Chemicals

Backed by good demand domestically, in exports and across product categories, Sudarshans’ Q4 revenue climbed 28.4% y/y, 13.9% q/q to Rs5.7bn, its highest. Considering its large ongoing expansions, launch of key products in Q2 FY22, leading position and focus on high-margin products, we are upbeat about its future performance.

Outlook

We maintain our stock rating with a higher TP of Rs850 (29x FY23e EPS), earlier Rs650.

