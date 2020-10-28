172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sudarshan-chemical-industries-target-of-rs-567-sharekhan-6027861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sudarshan Chemical Industries; target of Rs 567: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sudarshan Chemical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 567 in its research report dated October 26, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Sudarshan Chemical Industries


Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (SCIL) reported better-than-expected recovery in revenue at Rs. 429 crore (up 1% y-o-y versus our expectation of 4.9% y-o-y drop), led by better performance in the domestic business. EBITDA margin was in-line at 15.4% (up 75 bps y-o-y). Strong recovery was seen in August-September in the domestic business (up 70% q-o-q) across products especially for coating, plastic, and inks; exports demand remained healthy. Utilisation rate also recovered to 85%-90%. Long-term growth outlook intact, given capex plan of Rs. 585 crore over FY2020-FY2022E to augment capacities. Thus, we expect EBITDA/PAT to register a CAGR of 20%/25% over FY2021E-FY2023E.


Outlook


We recommend Buy on SCIL with a PT of Rs. 567, given its dominant position (fourth largest player globally), double-digit earnings growth outlook, and strong RoE of 22%. The stock is trading at 17.1x FY23E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 28, 2020 01:21 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Sudarshan Chemical Industries

