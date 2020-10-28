Buy Sudarshan Chemical Industries; target of Rs 567: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Sudarshan Chemical Industries

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (SCIL) reported better-than-expected recovery in revenue at Rs. 429 crore (up 1% y-o-y versus our expectation of 4.9% y-o-y drop), led by better performance in the domestic business. EBITDA margin was in-line at 15.4% (up 75 bps y-o-y). Strong recovery was seen in August-September in the domestic business (up 70% q-o-q) across products especially for coating, plastic, and inks; exports demand remained healthy. Utilisation rate also recovered to 85%-90%. Long-term growth outlook intact, given capex plan of Rs. 585 crore over FY2020-FY2022E to augment capacities. Thus, we expect EBITDA/PAT to register a CAGR of 20%/25% over FY2021E-FY2023E.

Outlook

We recommend Buy on SCIL with a PT of Rs. 567, given its dominant position (fourth largest player globally), double-digit earnings growth outlook, and strong RoE of 22%. The stock is trading at 17.1x FY23E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.