    Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on State Bank of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated May 18, 2023.

    May 20, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on State Bank of India

    State Bank of India (SBIN) delivered a mixed quarter as PAT rose 83% YoY to INR166.9b (10% beat), aided by lower provisions in 4QFY23. PPoP, albeit, reported a miss of 9% hit by higher opex. NII growth was healthy as margin expanded ~10bp QoQ during the quarter. Slippages remained under control at INR35b, while recoveries and upgrades stood higher than slippages. As a result, the GNPA/NNPA ratios improved 36bp/10bp QoQ to 2.8%/0.7%. The restructured book too declined to 0.8% in 4QFY23.

    We maintain our estimates. We further estimate RoA/RoE of 1.0%/17.1% in FY25. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged TP of INR700 (based on 1.2x Sep’24E ABV + INR190 from subs).

    first published: May 20, 2023 09:48 pm