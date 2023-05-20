Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on State Bank of India
State Bank of India (SBIN) delivered a mixed quarter as PAT rose 83% YoY to INR166.9b (10% beat), aided by lower provisions in 4QFY23. PPoP, albeit, reported a miss of 9% hit by higher opex. NII growth was healthy as margin expanded ~10bp QoQ during the quarter. Slippages remained under control at INR35b, while recoveries and upgrades stood higher than slippages. As a result, the GNPA/NNPA ratios improved 36bp/10bp QoQ to 2.8%/0.7%. The restructured book too declined to 0.8% in 4QFY23.
Outlook
We maintain our estimates. We further estimate RoA/RoE of 1.0%/17.1% in FY25. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged TP of INR700 (based on 1.2x Sep’24E ABV + INR190 from subs).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.