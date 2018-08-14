App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 04:44 PM IST

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 349: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 349 in its research report dated August 09, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on State Bank of India


SBI continued to report losses with Rs48.8bn in Q1FY19 (PLe: Rs12.3bn profit) mainly on (i) Higher provisions on both NPAs & MTM hit in investments (ii) higher treasury losses bought down other income and (iii) higher wage provisions and gratuity charge. Positive was better NII growth of 24% YoY mainly on large interest recovery from NCLT case but adjusted on that NII was up 12% YoY mainly on control on cost of funds rise. Asset quality saw marginal improvement with higher upgrades/recoveries and in-line slippages. Slippages outside the corporate book worry us but Bank's lumpy standard stressed asset pool is now only 1.2% of loans (down from 1.4% in Q4) and few large resolutions from NCLT and outside NCLT would help asset quality in FY19, while credit cost in interim will remain high especially on the cases under SAMDHAN scheme but will enhance PCR further.


Outlook


Retain BUY with TP of Rs348 (unchanged) based on 1.5x Mar-20 ABV & SOTP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 14, 2018 04:44 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #State Bank of India

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

