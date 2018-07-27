Buy State Bank of India for target of Rs 315: Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

State Bank of India has been in a declining mode for quite some time and has finally broken out from a Symmetrical Triangle pattern on the daily chart.

SBI has also surpassed its long-term 200-DEMA and also convincingly closed above the same. The Relative strength index also confirms that the current strength is likely to get extended further.

We believe the stock has a potential of moving higher towards its potential target of Rs 315 in the medium-term.

