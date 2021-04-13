English
Buy Solara Active Pharma Sciences: target of Rs 1730: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Solara Active Pharma Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1730 in its research report dated April 12, 2021.

April 13, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Solara Active Pharma Sciences


The Board of Solara has approved the amalgamation of Aurore Life Sciences, Empyrean Life Sciences, and Hydra Active Pharma Sciences with Solara. The merger opens up substantial growth opportunities for Solara going ahead. The combined entity would be a pure play API company of scale, with a strong presence in regulated markets and emerging markets, having a broad product portfolio, robust operations infrastructure, and excellent R&D capabilities; and it would strengthen the CRAMS business of Solara with clear synergies to further accelerate growth.



Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,730.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
first published: Apr 13, 2021 10:37 am

