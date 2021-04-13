Buy Solara Active Pharma Sciences: target of Rs 1730: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Solara Active Pharma Sciences

The Board of Solara has approved the amalgamation of Aurore Life Sciences, Empyrean Life Sciences, and Hydra Active Pharma Sciences with Solara. The merger opens up substantial growth opportunities for Solara going ahead. The combined entity would be a pure play API company of scale, with a strong presence in regulated markets and emerging markets, having a broad product portfolio, robust operations infrastructure, and excellent R&D capabilities; and it would strengthen the CRAMS business of Solara with clear synergies to further accelerate growth.

Outlook

We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,730.

