Buy Solar Industries India; target of Rs 4620: Hem Securities

Hem Securities report on Solar Industries India

In Q2F23, the consolidated revenue grew up by 99% at Rs 1,567 crores versus Rs 788 crores. Explosives revenue was up by 90%. Realization of explosives has increased by almost 73%, that is Rs 70,900 versus Rs 40,874 during Q3FY23. Initiating Systems revenue increased by 50%. However Coal India’s contribution of revenue stood at 13% compared to 15% whereas revenues increased by 67% year-on-year to Rs 198 crores from Rs 118 crores. PBT has increased by massive 144% from Rs 104 crores to Rs 254 crores & PAT has increased by 152% from Rs 75 crores to INR Rs crores in Q3FY23.

Outlook

Hence, we recommend BUY on stock with price target of Rs 4620 ( up 15%) in medium term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Solar Industries India - 09 -12-2022 - hem