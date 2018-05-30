App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sobha; target of Rs 668: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Sobha recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 668 in its research report dated May 21, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Sobha


Sobha sustained its strong performance with Q4FY18 PAT at INR654mn (up 40% YoY) beating our estimate. Operations also remained strong with new sales of 1.02msf (up 40% YoY), valued at INR8.1bn (up 31% YoY). The 1.02msf sold in Q4FY18 was the highest in the past 12 quarters; management has guided for steady ramp up going ahead. Improving collections (~INR30bn in FY18, best ever) led to fall in leverage.


Outlook


Robust launch pipeline, market share gain, diversified land bank and improving cash flow trajectory continue to remain key positives. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR668/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 30, 2018 05:20 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Sobha

