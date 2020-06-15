App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 960: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shriram Transport Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 960 in its research report dated June 11, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Shriram Transport Finance


SHTF’s 4QFY20 PAT declined 70% YoY to INR2.2b (65% miss). While operating profit missed our estimates by 8% due to lower-than-expected NII, higher COVID-19 related provisions of INR9.1b led to the PAT miss. PAT declined 2% YoY in FY20 while RoA/RoE stood at 2.3%/15%. The company collected money from 84%/23%/52% of its customers in Mar/Apr/May’20 and in value terms it stood at ~15%/30% of Apr/May’20 collections. NIMs declined 38bp QoQ to 6.76% as the currency movement on forex borrowings and higher excess liquidity impacted margins. GS3 remained stable YoY and declined 36bp QoQ to 8.36%. We downgrade our EPS estimates by 11% for FY21E on the back of lower loan book growth. Our channel checks indicate that the used CV and driver-cum-operator segments (which are SHTF’s target segments) are doing much better than other segments in CV financing.


Outlook


We believe risk-reward at the current level is favorable, Buy with a TP of INR960 at 1x PBV FY22E. In the current environment, the outlook on credit cost remains uncertain. We downgrade our EPS estimates by 11% for FY21E on the back of lower loan book growth. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR960 at 1x PBV FY22E.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:56 am

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Shriram Transport Finance

