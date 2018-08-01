Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 2254: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on Shriram City Union Finance

We believe SCUF is in a sweet spot with a sizeable skew towards SME lending given the governments focus on this segment. Geographical expansion (~68% of branches in south) and deeper penetration will provide a further fillip to growth. We expect RoAA to improve 56bps over FY18-20E (3.04%) as efficiencies kick in.

Outlook

We factor in elevated provision (373bps over FY18-20E) and refrain from reinstating our previous multiple of 2.5x given the ambiguity around the SVL exposure (Rs 4.5bn). Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 2,254 (2.25x Mar-20E ABV of Rs 1,102).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.