you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 2254: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Shriram City Union Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2254 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on Shriram City Union Finance


We believe SCUF is in a sweet spot with a sizeable skew towards SME lending given  the  governments focus on this segment. Geographical expansion (~68% of  branches in south) and deeper penetration will provide a further fillip to  growth.  We  expect  RoAA  to  improve  56bps  over FY18-20E (3.04%) as efficiencies  kick  in.


Outlook


We  factor  in  elevated provision (373bps over FY18-20E) and refrain from reinstating our previous multiple of 2.5x given the  ambiguity  around the SVL exposure (Rs 4.5bn). Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 2,254 (2.25x Mar-20E ABV of Rs 1,102).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Shriram City Union Finance

