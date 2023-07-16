English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Shalby; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Shalby recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated July 14, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 16, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Shalby

    Started by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Vikram Shah, Shalby is a multi-specialty hospitals chain with expertise in joint replacement. Revenue-wise breakup Q4FY23: Arthroplasty: 41%, Critical care & General medicine: 10%, Cardiac science: 10%, Orthopaedic: 7%, Oncology: 10%, Neurology: 4%, Nephrology: 5%, Others: 13% • Shalby registered a blended ARPOB of Rs 34,865 and ALOS of 4.01 days (without day care procedures) in Q4FY23 • Acquisition of US based Consensus to diversify into related implant business besides supporting arthroplasty and orthopaedic segments.

    Outlook

    We assign BUY rating on the back of 1) strong arthroplasty legacy and diversification into other super-specialties 2) asset light model via franchisee drive, 3) expansion of implant business into newer geographies besides stronger India and US traction • We value Shalby at Rs 220 based on SOTP valuation.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Shalby - 14 -07 - 2023 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Shalby
    first published: Jul 16, 2023 10:58 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!