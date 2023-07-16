Buy Shalby; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Shalby

Started by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Vikram Shah, Shalby is a multi-specialty hospitals chain with expertise in joint replacement. Revenue-wise breakup Q4FY23: Arthroplasty: 41%, Critical care & General medicine: 10%, Cardiac science: 10%, Orthopaedic: 7%, Oncology: 10%, Neurology: 4%, Nephrology: 5%, Others: 13% • Shalby registered a blended ARPOB of Rs 34,865 and ALOS of 4.01 days (without day care procedures) in Q4FY23 • Acquisition of US based Consensus to diversify into related implant business besides supporting arthroplasty and orthopaedic segments.

Outlook

We assign BUY rating on the back of 1) strong arthroplasty legacy and diversification into other super-specialties 2) asset light model via franchisee drive, 3) expansion of implant business into newer geographies besides stronger India and US traction • We value Shalby at Rs 220 based on SOTP valuation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Shalby - 14 -07 - 2023 - icici