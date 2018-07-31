Buy SBI Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 840: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on SBI Life Insurance Company

SBI Life's new business APE growth was slow at 2% YoY largely due its ongoing process to move in digitally. Protection segment saw strong growth both in individual and group taking the share to 10% of overall product mix on total new business basis (5.5% in FY18). We have also seen margin expansion of 80bps to 17% in 1QFY19. Persistency Ratio has also improved across all buckets after adjusting single premium which can be reflected in strong renewal premium growth of ~35% YoY. We have reduced our APE growth estimates for FY19 and FY20 as management has reduced guidance from 30% to 25% for FY19.

Outlook

We maintain our recommendation of BUY with TP of Rs840 (reduced from Rs860) translating to 3.2x FY20E EV as valuations remain attractive.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.