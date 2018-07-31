App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SBI Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 840: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on SBI Life Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 840 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on SBI Life Insurance Company


SBI Life's new business APE growth was slow at 2% YoY largely due its ongoing process to move in digitally. Protection segment saw strong growth both in individual and group taking the share to 10% of overall product mix on total new business basis (5.5% in FY18). We have also seen margin expansion of 80bps to 17% in 1QFY19. Persistency Ratio has also improved across all buckets after adjusting single premium which can be reflected in strong renewal premium growth of ~35% YoY. We have reduced our APE growth estimates for FY19 and FY20 as management has reduced guidance from 30% to 25% for FY19.


Outlook


We maintain our recommendation of BUY with TP of Rs840 (reduced from Rs860) translating to 3.2x FY20E EV as valuations remain attractive.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:09 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance Company

