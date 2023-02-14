English
    Buy Sapphire Foods; target of Rs 1670: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Sapphire Foods recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1670 in its research report dated February 09, 2023.

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Sapphire Foods

    SAPPHIRE’s 3QFY23 EBITDA was broadly in line with expectations, as a beat on EBITDA margin (19.6% v/s our estimate of 19.2%) made up for a 4.5% miss on net sales. SSSG in KFC was marginally below expectations (3% v/s our expectation of 5%), but Pizza Hut’s SSSG came in lower (at -4% v/s our estimate of +2%). However, sequentially, gross margin increased ~70bp and EBITDA margin increased ~130bps, owing to easing material cost pressure in KFC. Sri Lanka business ADS has been stable in recent months but full recovery will take time.

    Outlook

    We retain our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,670, given SAPPHIRE’s healthy earnings growth trend and relatively inexpensive valuations v/s QSR peers.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

