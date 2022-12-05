English
    Buy Samvardhana Motherson International; target of Rs 94: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Samvardhana Motherson International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 94 in its research report dated December 04, 2022.

    December 05, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Samvardhana Motherson International


    We attended Samvardhana Motherson International’s (SAMIL’s) analyst meet, where Management re-iterated its aspirational target to increase revenue to USD36bn in FY25 from USD10bn in FY22, driven by both organic growth and acquisitions. Company expects robust organic growth over FY22-25E, owing to pick-up in underlying industry, better content per vehicle (CPV) and revenue surge in nascent segments. CPV is expected to notably increase due to premiumization/electrification. Management is evaluating multiple-acquisition opportunities, with an aim to increase revenues by +USD15bn. These acquisitions could require +USD2bn, which is expected to be funded through debt and internal accruals.



    Outlook


    We retain a constructive view on expectations of an industry-upcycle and better walletshare. We reaffirm BUY, with SOTP-based TP of Rs94, based on our Dec-24 estimates.


