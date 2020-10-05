172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sagar-cements-target-of-rs-733-anand-rathi-5924411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sagar Cements; target of Rs 733: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Sagar Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 733 in its research report dated October 05, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Sagar Cements


For a view regarding its business operations and outlook, we recently spoke to Sagar Cements’ management. Doubling its capacity every 10 years with greater profitability and less balance-sheet stress remains the core focus. Aiming at 10m tpa by FY25, capacity is to be increased to 8.25m tons by Q2 FY22 and operations extended to the Central and growing Eastern regions. The present strong pricing environment and greater operating efficiencies are expected to result in robust operations.


Outlook


With a re-rating on the cards on the greater capacity over the next one year, we retain our Buy rating, with a target price of Rs733.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 5, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Sagar Cements

