English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for Moneycontrol.com & Property Share CRE EDGE Wealth Generation Through Commercial Real Estate webinar on Thursday, 30th March 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Sagar Cement; target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Sagar Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated March 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    March 29, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Sagar Cement

    Sagar Cements is a south based cement player with cement capacity of 10.1 MT (including Andhra Cements). Region wise, AP/Telangana accounted for ~60% of sales followed by Tamil Nadu (16%), Karnataka (9%). Going forward, the company will be able to develop a presence in the fastergrowing eastern market and the more profitable central market with the recent commissioning of the new 2.5 MT capacity • Captive power (61.5 MW) and grinding units near market give it cost advantage.

    Outlook

    We upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY owing to the recent price correction and maintain our previous target price. We value Sagar at Rs 250 i.e. 8x FY25E EV/EBITDA.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sagar Cement - 29 -03 - 2023 -icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sagar Cement
    first published: Mar 29, 2023 02:35 pm