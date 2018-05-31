Buy Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 683: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Repco Home Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 683 in its research report dated May 24, 2018.
HDFC Securities' research report on Repco Home Finance
REPCO’s 4Q numbers beat estimates given the claw back in asset quality (GNPAs dipped ~20% QoQ). Though overall growth (+10% YoY) was sluggish, it was largely owing to (deliberately) tepid growth in LAP (up merely 2%). Credit costs dipped (60bps ann. vs. 83bps in 3Q) as REPCO wrote back provisions of Rs 28mn. NIMs too improved 20bps QoQ to 4.8% as yields remained flat and COF dipped 30bps.
Outlook
We like REPCO for its steady (if slow) healing, 2%+ RoAAs and the sizable addressable opportunity. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 683 (2.5x Mar-20 ABV of Rs 273).
