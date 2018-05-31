Buy Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 683: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Repco Home Finance

REPCO’s 4Q numbers beat estimates given the claw back in asset quality (GNPAs dipped ~20% QoQ). Though overall growth (+10% YoY) was sluggish, it was largely owing to (deliberately) tepid growth in LAP (up merely 2%). Credit costs dipped (60bps ann. vs. 83bps in 3Q) as REPCO wrote back provisions of Rs 28mn. NIMs too improved 20bps QoQ to 4.8% as yields remained flat and COF dipped 30bps.

Outlook

We like REPCO for its steady (if slow) healing, 2%+ RoAAs and the sizable addressable opportunity. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 683 (2.5x Mar-20 ABV of Rs 273).

