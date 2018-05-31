App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 683: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Repco Home Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 683 in its research report dated May 24, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Repco Home Finance


REPCO’s  4Q  numbers  beat  estimates  given the claw back in asset quality (GNPAs  dipped ~20% QoQ). Though overall growth (+10% YoY) was sluggish, it was  largely  owing  to  (deliberately) tepid growth in LAP (up merely 2%).  Credit  costs  dipped  (60bps  ann.  vs.  83bps  in 3Q) as REPCO wrote back provisions  of  Rs  28mn.  NIMs  too  improved  20bps QoQ to 4.8% as yields remained flat and COF dipped 30bps.


Outlook


We like REPCO for its steady (if slow) healing, 2%+  RoAAs  and the sizable addressable opportunity. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 683 (2.5x Mar-20 ABV of Rs 273).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 31, 2018 04:35 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Repco Home Finance

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

