    Buy Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 580: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Ramkrishna Forgings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated July 21, 2023.

    July 24, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Ramkrishna Forgings

    With operating results close to expectations, management has maintained its target of 15-20% volume growth and high margin in FY2024. This was the consecutive sixth quarter when RKFL reported EBITDA margin above 22%. The stock trades at P/E multiple of 17.4x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.4x its FY2025E.

    Outlook

    We reiterate our Buy rating on Ramakrishna Forgings Limited (RKFL) with a revised PT of Rs. 580 on account of its inorganic growth plan and diversification strategies, the expectation of timely commissioning of new capacities, and sustainable operating performance.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 24, 2023 03:06 pm

